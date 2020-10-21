George Lapointe has my vote for mayor of Hallowell.

When our kids were in school, George and his wife, Hilary Neckles, were very active parent volunteers. They volunteered in many activities supporting students and teachers, through music, Teacher Appreciation Day, PTO and sports, including Boosters and team parent. They advocated for all children, not just their own.

Hallowell is lucky that George is presently chair of the council’s Finance Committee and represents us during our annual Regional School Unit 2 school budget deliberations. The budget represents over 50% of Hallowell’s revenues and is thereby important to all citizens.

George is very qualified to be mayor of Hallowell. Check out his website at www.georgelapointeformayor.com. Please join me in voting for George Lapointe for mayor.

Laura Garron

Hallowell

