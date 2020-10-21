This letter is written in support of Matt Pouliot for state Senate. These have been trying times for us all, especially those who are small business owners and those with children. The uncertainty and additional burden being put on many of us is overwhelming.
During this time, I had my own struggle and was getting nowhere in my attempts to find support and relief for my business and family. I reached out to Matt for assistance. I did not get some automated or quick response that made me feel insignificant; instead, within 10 minutes of sending my email, I had a phone call, with genuine concern and a real solution.
Matt is one of us. He gets it. He is who I want representing me as a business owner, central Maine resident, and mother. I am confident he will make the best decisions for my business and my family.
Elisa Ellis
Augusta
