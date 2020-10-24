The orderly transfer of power from one president to the next is one of the foundational blocks of our democracy. Yet President Trump, more than once, will not confirm that he will abide by the results of the election.
So why don’t we save everyone a lot of trouble and just have the Republican-controlled Senate confirm him now as King Donald the First?
David Frasz
Dover-Foxcroft
