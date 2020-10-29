Hilary Koch is a candidate with a clear moral compass and an ability to listen well, and she is someone who is able to see and understand different sides of an issue. She works hard to reach consensus, and is accepting of others even when they disagree with her. Her determination, especially in the face of adversity, or when looking for solutions to problems, is impressive.

I urge you to cast your vote for Hilary, who will be an active and successful legislator, helping to draft legislation that balances the needs and concerns of competing groups. She will listen to you, and contribute thoughtfully to a broader discourse within the Legislature.

Kathy McKay

Benton

 

