President Trump has stated repeatedly that we have “turned the corner” on the pandemic. Trump even made the statement during last week’s presidential debate. One thing President Trump forgot to tell us is what we would find around that corner.

Well, in two recent days there were 75,064 and 85,085 new cases of COVID-19 reported. That is what we find around the counter heading into the winter: ever-increasing and record-setting number of cases to be followed by ever-increasing deaths.

That’s President Trump’s understanding of “turned the corner,” what’s yours?

Michael Grove

Belgrade Lakes

