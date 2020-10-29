2020 is a year none of us will soon forget. What started as one of the best years our state has ever seen quickly turned into one of the most anxious in recent memory. The onset of a global pandemic challenged our way of life, putting many Mainers in a very precarious position. We have tremendous amounts of work to do in the next legislative session to ensure all Mainers have equal access to high-quality health care, lower prescription drug costs and the skills and training needed to stay employed in the coming years.
Residents of Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro: Thank you for trusting me to be your voice at the State House during these uncertain times. We will come out of this stronger and better together. I hope to once again earn your vote on Nov. 3. If I may ever be of service, please call anytime, 441-9418.
Sen. Matt Pouliot
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry focuses on county’s top issues
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine needs no advice about COVID from South Dakota
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess trusts science, backs public health
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate District 13 blessed to have Maxmin
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.