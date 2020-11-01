In the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump jumped all over Joe Biden’s proposal to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, as if that was a bad thing. In fact, burning fossil fuels has us on track to make our planet uninhabitable within a century.

I have no quarrel with Republican Mainers, but their national leadership and the fossil fuel industry are propelling us towards this disaster. To them, our grandchildren’s lives are less important than the fossil fuel industry’s profits.

I’m sure that these politicians believe that the compromises they make to get campaign money from the fossil fuel industry are balanced out by the good they are doing with other policies. But the truth is that they have lost their way, and their support of the fossil fuel industry makes them enemies of our grandchildren. It’s time for them to retire.

 

Richard Thomas

Waterville

