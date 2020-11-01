We have been buffeted by a pandemic and an election season that has left many of us anxious. Some would even say that our nation has experienced a collective trauma.

Regardless, we are neighbors, loving this place and wanting to do right by it. That will require rekindling common purpose and kindness as we fashion our next chapter together.

George Mason
Nobleboro

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles