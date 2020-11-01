We have been buffeted by a pandemic and an election season that has left many of us anxious. Some would even say that our nation has experienced a collective trauma.
Regardless, we are neighbors, loving this place and wanting to do right by it. That will require rekindling common purpose and kindness as we fashion our next chapter together.
George Mason
Nobleboro
