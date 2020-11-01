What a wonderful breath of fresh air it was to read George Smith’s most recent column (“Enjoying life, even as illness advances,” Oct. 28).

With all the negative political ads that are out there, Smith’s column was a pleasure to read. He remains positive and upbeat in the face of the illness he and his wife must cope with on a daily basis.

More power and best wishes to both of them and keep those positive thoughts coming our way.

Barbara M. Seavey

Randolph

Send questions/comments to the editors.