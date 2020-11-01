The members of Gardiner Boy Scout Troop 672, leaders, parents, and neighbors spent a recent beautiful Sunday afternoon generously cleaning up our yard in Gardiner. Our gratitude is more than we can adequately express.

We are proud of these young people, and give recognition to the adults who are guiding them. We want the community to know of the hard work put to use that sunny day, when any one of them could have spent the time having fun.

A big thank-you to each and every one of you.

Richard and Mary Smith

Gardiner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »