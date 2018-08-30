I am voting for Karen Kusiak for state Senate because I care.

I care about protecting our home from the devastating effects of climate change. I care about maintaining a quality education for our children. I care about providing quality health care for all.

The future depends on each: a healthy environment, educated citizens, and hardy residents. I’m voting for Kusiak because she cares about these issues as well. In fact, she cares enough to learn the facts associated with each issue. A well-researched vote is an intelligent vote. Please join me in voting for Karen Kusiak for Senate.

Linda Woods

Waterville

