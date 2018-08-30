I am voting for Karen Kusiak for state Senate because I care.
I care about protecting our home from the devastating effects of climate change. I care about maintaining a quality education for our children. I care about providing quality health care for all.
The future depends on each: a healthy environment, educated citizens, and hardy residents. I’m voting for Kusiak because she cares about these issues as well. In fact, she cares enough to learn the facts associated with each issue. A well-researched vote is an intelligent vote. Please join me in voting for Karen Kusiak for Senate.
Linda Woods
Waterville
-
Local & State
Maine DOT rejects request for lobster tombstone
-
Nation & World
DOJ sides with lawsuit brought by Maine resident over Harvard’s race-based admissions policy
-
Local & State
Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man is charged with selling drugs in Biddeford-Saco area
-
Community
After school arts program starts Sept. 5