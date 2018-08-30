I don’t know which we noticed first the afternoon Chloe Maxmin knocked on our door, her friendliness or her enthusiasm. It didn’t take us long before we realized those two traits came as a package in this young woman who had decided to leap feet first into politics by running for state representative.

Listening to her talk, it was immediately apparent that her goal is to preserve the best that is Maine, while at the same time improving our standard of living as well as our standard of life.

As we sat around our dining room table, Chloe had no pat answers, only issues that she felt passionately about. We quickly realized that she wasn’t there because she wanted something from us; she was there to find out what she could do for us. And that’s why we’re going to vote for our friend, Chloe Maxmin.

Philip and Suzanna Lasker

Jefferson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: