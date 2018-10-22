I am proud to write a letter in support of Karen Kusiak for Maine Senate.
I have known Karen for 25 years, and I have always known her to be kind, fair, open and a good listener. She is a mom and a respected educator who recognizes the importance of a high-quality education. She’s an engaged community volunteer who cares about our environment, our seniors and women’s right to choose. She has served us well as a member of the Maine House and I know she will serve us effectively as our senator. Karen Kusiak has my vote. I hope she has yours.
Sarah Webster
Waterville
