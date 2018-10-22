I have known and worked with Mike Morris for 25 years. Here are my impressions.
Morris, who is running for Waterville City Council, is a dedicated father, and a hard worker and good listener. He embraces his community, cherishes his family, and has a wicked sense of humor. Oh, and he loves heavy metal. Seriously, you can do no better than having him join your city as a representative of the people and their concerns and needs. Vote for Mike Morris. I like Mike!
Eric Sanders
Belfast
