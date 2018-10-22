I am writing in support of Stanley Short for the Maine House of Representatives in District 106 — Detroit, Pittsfield and Clinton.

He is a Maine native and began his working career as a certified pipe welder and has also operated several small businesses. He has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Maine people through his service in the Legislature and his work with labor relations. One of his main concerns now is health care. Stanley supports affordable health care and feels it should be available to all Maine people. If elected, he will push to fully fund Maine’s Drugs for the Elderly program and to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Another major goal is to provide for greater access to preventive care.

Having previously served in the Legislature, Stanley has shown an ability to work with people with opposing views. He will work tirelessly for his district.

Joan Bradley

Detroit

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: