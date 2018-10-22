I am writing this letter on behalf of Bruce White. We have worked together for over 10 years in a local public school. I have many weekly encounters with him over things that I need help with in today’s technology-filled world. He always treats me with respect and works hard to help me understand how to fix the problem that I have encountered. One of the best qualities that I see is that he always takes as much time as needed when speaking with me. I never feel rushed when talking to him. He always makes me feel that my questions are valued and important.

He is a hard-working and caring individual. He always puts what is best for others at the forefront. He is a strong supporter for education. With his dedicated, caring, and supportive attitude, any community would be lucky to have him on their side.

Crystal Pomerleau

Winslow

