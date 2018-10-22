Rep. Colleen Madigan has the right idea about fixing the property tax burden in Waterville: fully fund revenue sharing. Revenue sharing was passed to return some sales tax revenue to the municipalities. For the past eight years Augusta has reduced the revenue sharing distribution amount to the detriment of municipal budgets, putting enormous pressure on Waterville’s elderly and retired homeowners.

Waterville raised the property tax rate by 8.3 percent this year, raising my property taxes several hundred dollars. As a retiree on a fixed income, I have had to dig deep to find enough money to cover this added expense.

I will vote for Rep. Madigan this November because she will fight for fully funded revenue sharing (rather than asking Colby to rescue the city).

Don Smallidge

Waterville

