House District 83 Rep. Thom Harnett is running for reelection. He has worked hard the last two years to lower our property taxes and to restore revenue sharing.
Thom has been a huge supporter of local businesses. He is passionate about improving our local economy and community.
Thom has been a great listener and is swift to respond to his constituent’s needs. He has proved this to me and many others while helping us navigate through unemployment claims and other business concerns during the pandemic. He helped me find answers for my problems and followed up to make sure that I had.
Thom’s service is guided by his deep belief: “Liberty and justice for all.” Please vote for Thom.
Barbara Oesterlin-Heath
Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows takes right stance on bill
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Collins a leader on health care
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Maine can do referendums the right way again
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin deserving of city’s mayor role
-
Letters to the Editor
Proud to vote to reelect Harnett
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.