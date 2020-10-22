House District 83 Rep. Thom Harnett is running for reelection. He has worked hard the last two years to lower our property taxes and to restore revenue sharing.

Thom has been a huge supporter of local businesses. He is passionate about improving our local economy and community.

Thom has been a great listener and is swift to respond to his constituent’s needs. He has proved this to me and many others while helping us navigate through unemployment claims and other business concerns during the pandemic. He helped me find answers for my problems and followed up to make sure that I had.

Thom’s service is guided by his deep belief: “Liberty and justice for all.” Please vote for Thom.

Barbara Oesterlin-Heath

Gardiner

