I’m a Democrat, and I’ll be voting for Sen. Matt Pouliot this year. He’s done a great job working for his constituents at the State House and tackling issues that really matter to us. Affordable housing, property taxes, and education just to name a few — and he’s done it while working across the aisle.

It’s clear to anyone who talks to Matt that he’s at the State House not to be just another political and partisan voice, but he’s there to actually get things done and make our state and our communities here in Kennebec County a better place to live.

Our world is all too partisan nowadays, and I’m pleased to be able to cast my vote for someone of the other party who will listen to me and to everyone he represents — not just those he always agrees with. Please join me in reelecting Matt Pouliot this year!

 

Jeanne Dale

Augusta

