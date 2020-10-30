I’m not much for politics but I’m in full support of Courtney Allen for the Augusta City Council at-large seat. She is an amazing, hard-working woman. She is a great mom and so much more.
Allen has been making calls, sending texts, and knocking on doors to reach out to community members, a community she has been right in the middle of for years now. She is diving into many issues in our community that need our attention.
I could not be happier to see a face that not only I recognize but that I can relate to running for City Council.
Ashley Lovering
Augusta
