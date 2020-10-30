Last month marked the hottest September ever recorded since the U.S. government began tracking temperatures in 1880. As the local effects of climate change knock on our door here in Maine, it is imperative that we embrace both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us. After more than 11 years working in solar energy, I see these opportunities every day and know the financial and societal impact they hold.
Chip Curry understands the importance of supporting energy efficiency and renewable resources in Waldo County, and in turn the careers of workers in our region and beyond.
Chip will be a champion of energy and the environment in the Maine Senate. Please join me in supporting Chip and our collective mission to make Maine a beacon of energy adaptation and community solutions as we face the greatest challenge of our lifetime.
Jennifer Albee
Brooks
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: There is never a good time to ignore domestic abuse
-
Business
Maine company that took orders for pandemic supplies faces federal lawsuit
-
Election 2020
Counting your vote: Will I be safe from the virus at the polls on Election Day?
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump nothing short of undefendable
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe will hit the ground running
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.