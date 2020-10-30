Last month marked the hottest September ever recorded since the U.S. government began tracking temperatures in 1880. As the local effects of climate change knock on our door here in Maine, it is imperative that we embrace both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us. After more than 11 years working in solar energy, I see these opportunities every day and know the financial and societal impact they hold.

Chip Curry understands the importance of supporting energy efficiency and renewable resources in Waldo County, and in turn the careers of workers in our region and beyond.

Chip will be a champion of energy and the environment in the Maine Senate. Please join me in supporting Chip and our collective mission to make Maine a beacon of energy adaptation and community solutions as we face the greatest challenge of our lifetime.

Jennifer Albee

Brooks

