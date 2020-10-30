Hallowell has been blessed by having many talented mayors in recent memory. But none came into office with the qualifications of George Lapointe.

George was a state commissioner for 16 years under two governors, and has extensive administrative, financial, personnel, and policy skills. He can take the big ideas and hopes of Hallowell residents and turn them into reality.

Hallowell is fortunate to have two excellent candidates for mayor, and particularly fortunate that one of them is George Lapointe.

 

Frank O’Hara

Hallowell

