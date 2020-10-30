Throughout this campaign for president of the United States of America, I have listened to many of my Republican friends sing the praises of our president. I have come to know these people and their beliefs very well over time as a result of many very personal conversations. Now, I am a Democrat, but for years one of my hobbies has been reading about political figures on both sides of the aisle.

So with all that said, I must say to my Republican friends that when I hear you defend the character and actions of our current president I can’t help but think of the words of William F. Buckley Jr., who said, “I am not going to insult your intelligence by asking you if you truly believe what you just said?”

 

Stanley Short Jr.

Pittsfield

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles