Throughout this campaign for president of the United States of America, I have listened to many of my Republican friends sing the praises of our president. I have come to know these people and their beliefs very well over time as a result of many very personal conversations. Now, I am a Democrat, but for years one of my hobbies has been reading about political figures on both sides of the aisle.
So with all that said, I must say to my Republican friends that when I hear you defend the character and actions of our current president I can’t help but think of the words of William F. Buckley Jr., who said, “I am not going to insult your intelligence by asking you if you truly believe what you just said?”
Stanley Short Jr.
Pittsfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: There is never a good time to ignore domestic abuse
-
Business
Maine company that took orders for pandemic supplies faces federal lawsuit
-
Election 2020
Counting your vote: Will I be safe from the virus at the polls on Election Day?
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump nothing short of undefendable
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe will hit the ground running
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.