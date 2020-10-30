I have greatly enjoyed campaigning for mayor of Hallowell. It has been a tremendous privilege to meet with so many Hallowell residents and hear their concerns and hopes for the future of our great city.

I am thankful to my supporters and to everyone who took a few minutes to talk with me, offer suggestions, and communicate many of the diverse issues on their minds. Although the topics of these conversations were wide ranging, they all confirmed the love we share for our city and the respect we have for one another.

I look forward to making the city of Hallowell even more vibrant and helping its citizens thrive. I know we will all work together to make that happen. Please go to www.georgelapointeformayor.com for my ideas on how to do so. And on Tuesday, I hope that I have earned your vote.

George Lapointe

Hallowell

