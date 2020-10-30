On Nov. 3, our votes will go to George Lapointe for Hallowell mayor. Through his past experiences at the federal, state, and local levels, he knows how governments work, and sometimes do not.
Through his volunteer work, we know he is passionate about economic and community development, and social justice and equity. Through owning a business, he understands how to develop budgets and execute strategies, and is willing to pivot and adapt to changing circumstances.
George has a bias for action. His communications skills, especially his ability to listen, are excellent, and he will seek input from stakeholders and approach issues with an open mind. He will also make the tough decisions when merited.
George is passionate about Hallowell, loves people and animals, and has a great sense of humor, all great qualities to have as mayor. Above all, if elected, he will hit the ground running on Day One.
Maria Fuentes and Jeff Romano
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: There is never a good time to ignore domestic abuse
-
Business
Maine company that took orders for pandemic supplies faces federal lawsuit
-
Election 2020
Counting your vote: Will I be safe from the virus at the polls on Election Day?
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump nothing short of undefendable
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe will hit the ground running
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.