My favorite thing about campaign season is hearing from people all over our community and how impressed they are with Matt Pouliot’s service in the Senate. Matt is a proactive problem solver, who builds relationships based on trust, understanding and mutual respect. He is committed to his community, to those he serves and to civility in politics.
You’ve heard from supporters about Matt’s leadership, experience and skills, but I see it from a different perspective. I witness the sleepless nights before a contentious vote, the endless hours of research on topics most important to Maine people, and driving all over the district, visiting people at every event he can make.
Most importantly, I see the positive effects firsthand in our community from the great policy he works on at the State House. I’m so proud to cast my vote for my husband, Matt Pouliot, and I hope you’ll join me.
Heather Pouliot
Augusta
