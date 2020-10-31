Chris Hamilton is the best kind of neighbor. Hamilton Farm, two doors up, is a second home for our kids and a resource for the missing ingredient of many things — a cup of sugar, extra chicken food, parenting advice, drill bits and clamps, impromptu and far-reaching conversations on the lawn, mid-winter game nights, ibuprofen, and someone to let the dog out in a pinch. We do the same in return.

Because of this proximity and so many years raising families side by side, my extra strong and certain, “Yes, vote for Chris!,” means a lot, I think. We neighbors benefit from his gifts of gab and gathering that he honed over so many years. We benefit from his values deeply rooted in health for people (just this week he was endorsed by Maine Family Planning!), the community, the water, and the land. May House District 88 and the state of Maine benefit too.

For boundless energy to work hard and for more neighborly discourse vote for Chris Hamilton.

Kristin Stone

Whitefield

