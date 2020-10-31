We urge those in Albion, Benton, Clinton, Fairfield, Unity Township, Waterville and Winslow to vote for Hilary Koch for Maine Senate.
We’ve known Hilary for six years and know how thoughtful, compassionate, and insightful she is. Since March, Hilary has reached out to more than 7,000-plus district voters to learn of their needs and priorities. She can draw from both her professional and personal experiences growing up in a low-income family, as a daughter of a Vietnam veteran, a teacher of pre-K through college, a parent of two sons attending public school, and as a caregiver for her youngest diagnosed at an early age with diabetes requiring insulin.
As a result, she will work in a nonpartisan manner for lower property taxes, affordable health care and prescription drugs, high-quality public education, and job training.
Hilary will listen, deliberate, and make well-founded decisions to benefit Maine’s people, so join us in voting for Hilary Koch.
Sheila Bacon
John Bacon
Winslow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Is the oil industry facing an existential crisis?
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan fights for your health care
-
Letters to the Editor
Maeghan Maloney: Yes, voting in Maine will be safe and easy
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch thoughtful, compassionate
-
Letters to the Editor
Green would be great on City Council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.