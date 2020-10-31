As a lifelong resident of House District 110, and I proud to support Colleen Madigan for reelection as my representative. This summer during the COVID pandemic, I contacted Colleen to help me with an issue accessing telehealth services. Colleen quickly got me in touch with the Bureau of Insurance to work on taking care of my issue.

Colleen uses her experience in the health care industry to advocate for her constituents. With Colleen in the State House we can be sure she is fighting for Mainers have access to affordable health care options and advocating for children and families.

Please join me in reelecting Colleen Madigan for representative of House District 110.

Samantha Burdick

Waterville

