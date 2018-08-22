You can tell a great deal about a person’s character by their handshake.

When I met Laura Fortman, in Bristol, she was warm and friendly, shook my hand eagerly, looked me in the eyes, and asked questions. She wanted to know what my interests and needs might be. She showed not just intelligence, but also kindness and concern.

Laura Fortman has a strong work ethic and knows how to help hard-working Mainers at all levels. She knows that if children are well educated, and their parents are well employed, we all benefit.

Laura cares about our environment, knowing that its cleanliness is vital to Maine’s economy. She is deeply concerned with improving the quality of life for all Mainers, not just those who are already privileged.

It is time for all of us to be represented in Augusta by someone with compassion, and it is certainly time for that someone to be a strong, caring woman: Laura Fortman.

Nancy W. Dickinson

Bristol

