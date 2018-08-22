This November, a vote for Jeff Johnson is a vote for sensible, ethical leadership. A consensus builder, he would move Augusta away from the polarized atmosphere that has created stagnation and distorted traditional Maine values.

Having raised four children, Jeff understands the value of a solid education for every Maine child. A former teacher, I support his commitment to early childhood education. As executive director of the Children’s Center in Waterville with sites in Skowhegan, Farmington, Augusta and Gardiner, Jeff has advocated for Maine’s most vulnerable children and developed family support services. He would quickly emerge as a leader on education in the Maine Senate.

Jeff supports the Second Amendment, recognizing its connections to Maine history, culture, and economy. He supports Medicaid expansion with its federal funding to provide health care to 70,000 low-income Mainers. And he supports reasonable regulations to protect Maine’s environment.

Jeff will restore civility and work across party lines to solve Maine’s complex challenges.

Margaret and Will Reid

Skowhegan

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: