I met Chloe Maxmin when she knocked on my door while campaigning, and the first thing I saw was a vibrant woman with a clipboard. The more I talked to her, and later volunteered for her, the more she exceeded all my expectations.

Maxmin, who is running for House District 88, grew up in rural Maine and believes deeply in creating real connections with every single person in her district, so she makes herself fully accessible by knocking on thousands of doors and always giving out her contact information so anyone can reach her directly.

She already has an impressive track record of getting things done for our community, and she is a builder of bridges in this time of extreme division.

Maxmin will bring fresh energy, a sense of dignity, and much-needed representation for young women like myself to the capital. Please help me vote Chloe into office on Nov. 6.

Kristin Dillon

Whitefield

