I first met Chloe Maxmin via her introductory card, with its striking photo of her. It was pinned to my front door. Three times she stopped by. Each time I was absent. But her perseverance impressed me; I decided to attend the first “meet & greet” that was offered.

Since then I’ve heard Chloe share her views on subjects that concern many: affordable healthcare for all, quality schooling for our children, the many needs of seniors — and more. Much more.

Chloe is thoughtful and intelligent, but she doesn’t just talk. She is an eager, caring listener. So when she knocks on your door to discuss your concerns with her, she is truly listening.

Chloe is running for House District 88 — Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and part of Nobleboro — and I look forward to voting for her on Nov. 6.

Emma Stephenson

Nobleboro

