I moved to Augusta a little over a year ago, and in that time I have had the pleasure of getting to know Matt Pouliot and his family pretty well. I have been impressed with Matt’s commitment to the community and to the people who live here. I believe that willingness to work across the aisle and compromise with those who might be on the other side of the issues is something that is lacking today in politics on all levels. From what I have seen, Matt is always looking to put his constituents above party and find a way to move things forward for the greater good of the people he serves.

As someone who plans to start a family soon and raise my children in the area, Matt’s commitment to Maine’s education system, and therefore its children and future, has certainly stood out to me. I will certainly be casting my vote for Matt Pouliot for Senate this year.

Shawn McLaughlin

Augusta

