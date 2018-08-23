I am writing to support Karen Kusiak as our next senator for District 16. We need her strong, reasoned voice and proven leadership to advocate for all of the people in our communities.

As someone who worked with people who could not afford health insurance regardless of the fact that they often worked multiple jobs, I understand why Maine voters wisely approved Medicaid expansion. Kusiak supports this expansion because it would strengthen our communities by providing 70,000 Mainers with access to health care.

Kusiak understands that access allows people to seek or continue medical treatment, thus avoiding more serious conditions that result in higher costs for all.

She also understands that healthy individuals contribute to healthy families and communities and put less stress on schools, law enforcement, emergency health care and so much more.

This is why I wholeheartedly support Kusiak for Senate District 16.

Christina Rusnov

Winslow

