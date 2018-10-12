In the past three years, I’ve watched Shenna Bellows campaign for and represent Senate District 14. She keeps a balanced, thoughtful approach to issues of concern for her constituents while considering implications for all Maine residents.
As I’ve driven with her throughout Kennebec County, I’ve seen her face as she records points raised by people she talks with. Property taxes, access to health care, veterans’ services, or other concerns. Shenna listens. She’s genuine, focused and interested, notes the issues and follows up to see if there’s something she can do.
During her first term, Shenna has communicated her positions and actions to her constituents, often participating in community events and meetings; she listens to what they say. Regardless of party, we’re all equally well-represented in Augusta by Shenna Bellows; she’ll represent us all fairly. I urge all residents of District 14 to vote on Nov. 6, and re-elect Shenna Bellows.
Judith Feinstein
Hallowell
