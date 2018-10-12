Please join me in supporting Chloe Maxmin for representative to the Maine House for District 88 (Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield, and part of Nobleboro).

What struck me about Chloe when I attended a campaign event was her knowledge and passion about a wide range of issues that I care about, and her ability to articulate those thoughts in a positive, convincing and respectful manner. That sense of community is especially evident in her support for policies that will help seniors stay in their homes, enriching both their lives and the communities they will be able to remain part of.

She will also work to make this area a magnet for young families by supporting the local economy and lowering property taxes.

Please join me in casting a vote for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 6. I can’t think of a better candidate.

Bambi Jones

Whitefield

