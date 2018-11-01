Thank you for the excellent View from Away editorial, “Our division is leading us to tragedy,” on Oct. 27. We’re supposed to be “One nation, indivisible.” However, many of our politicians, starting with Trump, are knowingly and intentionally mean, offensive, and actively promoting violence for anyone who disagrees with them.

Those opposed to the U.S. are enjoying the lack of civility and divisiveness in America as we destroy ourselves from within. Much of what we’re living with now has happened before and resulted in tragic outcomes around the world. We better vote to change our political “leadership” soon to regain civility. America’s strength lies in its diversity of people, ideas and opinions, not with what’s happening today.

Dennis Lovejoy

Fairborn, Ohio

