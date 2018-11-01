In a couple of Orwellian decisions, the Supreme Court has ruled that corporations are people, money is speech and corporate campaign contributions are unlimited.
However, when a bunch of real people contribute $3 million to support a candidate to oppose Susan Collins, the senator calls their “speech” bribery.
Jonathan W. Robbins
Whitefield
