In a couple of Orwellian decisions, the Supreme Court has ruled that corporations are people, money is speech and corporate campaign contributions are unlimited.

However, when a bunch of real people contribute $3 million to support a candidate to oppose Susan Collins, the senator calls their “speech” bribery.

Jonathan W. Robbins

Whitefield

Letters
