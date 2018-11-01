After years of conflict and obstruction in Augusta, change is called for. Among those who can bring such change is Carol Carothers, Democratic candidate for House District 76.

Carol is no newcomer to the State House. She was on Senate staff there for a decade, focusing on health policy. Later, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, she numerous times prepared legislation to combat mental illness and addiction. Amid the opioid crisis, her background is especially valuable.

Carol has a capacity for bridging partisan lines, and a determination to find solutions to tough problems. This comes across in conversation and at candidate forums.

Her opponent may speak of crossing the aisle, but he is running on an intransigent Republican platform, and would join a caucus notable averse to compromise. If problem-solving is a priority, Carol Carothers is the clear better choice.

Lois Hinckley

Vienna

