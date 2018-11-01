As a college student growing up in divisive times, I am encouraged every day by the incredible progress and positive change that has been brought about by our Sen. Angus King. It is the kind of forward movement and bipartisan spirit that I hope to see all over the country.

Sen. King represents all Maine people. I have borne witness to King’s continued efforts to improve the lives of the marginalized, to rise above petty party drama and work for his constituents. He works with integrity in the pursuit of truth and justice, never at the cost of the little guy.

I truly believe that Sen. King’s undying love for this beautiful state and its incredible people is something we can only hope to see other senators emulate. Vote for Sen. King on Nov. 6. Continue working towards that better America.

Katherine Gillespie

Waterville

