I have know Laura Fortman for over 30 years. She is smart, savvy and strong. And Laura is a compassionate woman.

She has the experience, the background and the education to be our best state senator. We have only to glance at her resume to see that she is qualified over and above others. But even beyond that, Laura gets along well with others and she has good common sense.

Joy Vaughan

South Bristol

