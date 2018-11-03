Is affordable health care important to you? Is a “living wage” important to you? Do you care about employee rights? Then Jason Putnam is the one to elect to the Legislature.

According to the Maine AFL-CIO legislative scorecard, his opponent has voted against all bills that would have supported employee rights and health care expansion for all Mainers. We need Jason Putnam to represent us, the working-class people of Maine.

As a private business owner, he can understand the daily challenges people face when running a business. He understands the health care dilemma that affects all of us.

Elect Jason Putnam to be our common-sense voice in the State House.

Marlene Colvin

Pittston

