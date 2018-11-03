As a U.S. Air Force veteran I urge House District 88 to vote Chloe Maxmin for state representative in the upcoming election.

I have been voting since 1976. I have never written a letter of support for any candidate. However, in this time of our divided country, I find myself compelled to speak up. The time has come to rebuild our country’s foundation with new spirit.

It is time to elect Chloe Maxmin. On several occasions, we have discussed matters of state that are important to the future of this country. If there can be a future free of partisan politics, it is clear the younger generation must lead.

Maxmin has “skin in the game.” She is determined to listen to veterans. Maxmin will be a stalwart advocate for not only the people of District 88, she will also be the veterans’ personal and local district advocate. Vote Maxmin on Nov. 6.

Christopher Covel

Jefferson

