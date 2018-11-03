I endorse Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16. Her experience as Maine House member, professional educator, mother, church president and health care reform advocate will serve us well in rebuilding a more compassionate state that meets the needs of all of its people.

Karen is capable of and willing to work across the aisle to find common-sense solutions — her actions are not dictated by ideology. She is always fair and thoughtful in her approach to solving difficult problems and can hear both sides of an issue. Karen can bring the changes Maine needs for our future together.

Peter Burgher

Waterville

