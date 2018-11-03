Jeff Johnson is running as a Clean Elections candidate for the state Senate representing District 3. Jeff, executive director of the Children’s Center in Skowhegan, has been a business owner in central Maine for 30 years, creating hundreds of jobs here in our area. He is a strong advocate for job creation, affordable health care, support for our Maine seniors, expansion of broadband for Maine businesses and homes in rural areas, renewable energy, and smarter, more efficient, government.

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Jeff this past year. He is intelligent, honest, hardworking, and easy to talk with. He will put the interests of his constituents, regardless of political affiliation, first. Jeff Johnson will be getting my vote, and I hope he will get yours, too.

Janet Reid

Pittsfield

