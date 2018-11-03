I am proud to be a Democrat and I am proud to be voting for Democratic candidates in this coming critical election. Candidates such as Janet Mills, Mick Devin, Laura Fortman and Natasha Irving reflect my values. Each of these candidates has a record of service for the common good of their communities and nation, and they deserve to be elected.

The Republican Party stands today for all of the things that are detrimental to the welfare of our country, starting with Donald Trump, with his abhorrent treatment of women, attacks on minorities, ruthless and cruel treatment of immigrant families, withdrawal from the climate and nuclear pacts, efforts to destroy the Affordable Care Act, and corruption of the White House for his family’s personal profit.

We are at a critical point in our history, as the results of Trump’s virulent attacks on the press, immigrants and his “enemies” have spewed violent response resulting in this past week’s tragic events, including the senseless slaughter of 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Here in Maine, we have a Republican governor who claims to have given birth to Trump and in many ways is a reflection of all that Trump stands for. The cruelty of the LePage administration has brought child poverty and hunger and abuse, culminating in the apparent murder of two Maine toddlers and the denial of health care to thousands of Mainers.

Yes, I am proud to be a Democrat, and will vote for my state and country and our common good on Nov. 6.

Suzanne Hedrick

Nobleboro

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: