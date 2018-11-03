Karen Kusiak has spent months working hard to meet voters in our district and to direct a positive campaign. She cares about local issues and I feel confident that if elected she will follow through on her promises to voters.
I am disappointed that misleading and inaccurate mailers are being sent now all after her efforts to reach people and discuss the issues we face in central Maine.
Joan Sanzenbacher
Waterville
