For the past six years, it has been an honor to serve as the state representative for part of Augusta in the Legislature. During that time, I have fought for access to affordable health care, high-quality public education and workforce development to help more people find good-paying jobs right here in Maine.

However, there is still more work to be done to ensure prosperity for all Mainers. If you live in Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney or Vassalboro, I am asking for your vote on Nov. 6 to go back to work for you and this great state in the Maine Senate.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

If I may be of service to you, please contact me directly at 441-9418. I look forward to hearing from you.

Matt Pouliot

Augusta

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.