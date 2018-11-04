For the past six years, it has been an honor to serve as the state representative for part of Augusta in the Legislature. During that time, I have fought for access to affordable health care, high-quality public education and workforce development to help more people find good-paying jobs right here in Maine.

However, there is still more work to be done to ensure prosperity for all Mainers. If you live in Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney or Vassalboro, I am asking for your vote on Nov. 6 to go back to work for you and this great state in the Maine Senate.

If I may be of service to you, please contact me directly at 441-9418. I look forward to hearing from you.

Matt Pouliot

Augusta

