Since I’ve moved to Vassalboro 17 years ago, I’ve had only one regret. Because Vassalboro is in the 1st Congressional District, I will not have the opportunity to vote for Jared Golden.

I have known Jared since he was a boy, and his family my entire life. They are some of the most honest and hardworking people I know. Through so many challenges, Jared always worked harder to get to where he is today. There is no doubt in my mind that Jared would make a conscientious, fair and practical representative for Maine.

I am hopeful voters will see through Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s empty and outlandish “radical” claims. Jared has done nothing but serve our country overseas, assist Sen. Susan Collins on her staff in D.C., and represent his community well in the Legislature.

How that equates to “radical” I’m not sure. Without question, Jared Golden is the choice to make.

Jay Nutting

Vassalboro

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: